5 Politicians Who Hurt Themselves in 2021

In 2021, it was not a very good year, not a very good year for five particular politicos, from Cuomo to Joe, there may be no reelection runs — not after 2021.

With apologies to Frank Sinatra, 2021 had its share of losers. Politicians mess up. And whether it’s a gaffe in a speech or a failed policy — or worse — elected officials can make mistakes that are sometimes impossible to come back from.