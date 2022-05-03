Media Blares Trump 'Wanted to Shoot Protesters,' but Reports Ignore 2020 Riots, Violence

With massive crowds surging in front of the White House for several nights in May and June 2020 – necessitating a show of troops and the activation of the Washington, D.C., National Guard to quell rampant violence, vandalism, and arson that devolved out of social justice protests – then-President Donald Trump reportedly asked why authorities didn't employ more severe methods to end the chaos.

"Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?" Trump is said to have asked his advisers, according to a forthcoming book by former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Axios was the first outlet to report on the exchange.