Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | peter pry | nuclear weapons | vladimir putin

Putin Won't Hesitate to Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons; Will Biden?

Peter Pry By Saturday, 26 February 2022 01:01 PM Current | Bio | Archive

During the buildup before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and West European allies moved thousands of troops into East European NATO countries – but the whole amounts to merely about 10,000 soldiers and a dozen jet fighters, hopelessly outnumbered by the 190,000 Russians invading Ukraine, and by the rest of the Russian Army, numbering over one million, that could quickly follow.

The very thin U.S. military presence – even accounting for the 7,000 troops ordered to Germany on Thursday afternoon – in East European NATO countries is intended as a "nuclear tripwire" to deter Russia from invading NATO countries, with the threat of U.S. nuclear escalation. The U.S. recently raised the nuclear stakes by flying a few B-52 strategic nuclear bombers to Britain and then, for the first time ever, to Poland.

Should nuclear employment become necessary, if President Joe Biden does not use tactical nuclear weapons first, he will never have any opportunity to use them second, according to national security expert Peter Pry in a Newsmax exclusive.
Saturday, 26 February 2022 01:01 PM
