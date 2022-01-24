Cyber War Coming with Russia: 50 States Will Have to Fight

The White House and Congress have tried to protect the nation’s electric grids and other life-sustaining critical infrastructures through executive orders and legislation. But federal departments, agencies and regulatory bodies, through incompetence or corruption or both, have all failed to make our nation safe from EMP and cyber warfare.

Russia, China, North Korea, other hostile nations or terrorists, may target an individual U.S. State for EMP or cyber-blackout as a demonstration of their power and to coerce Washington into surrender.

For example, in April 2021, during the previous big crisis between Russia versus the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine, Moscow’s state-run TV broadcast to the world that: “War is inevitable…it will be a cyber war.”

Florida and its electric grid were specifically threatened with a statewide blackout to deter the U.S. from helping Ukraine.

For example, in January 2022, during the current international crisis over Ukraine, a member of the Russian Duma (equivalent to U.S. Congress) proposed warning Washington that Moscow is serious about nuclear war over Ukraine — by launching a hypersonic warhead to detonate on or over the Nevada nuclear test area.

A nuclear or non-nuclear EMP “demonstration” could blackout Nevada or the entire Western Grid.

U.S. governors may suddenly find their states on the front lines of a cyber-EMP World War III. Accordingly, they should protect their peoples by legislation or executive orders such as the hypothetical example below:

EXECUTIVE ORDER

Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection

for the

State of Florida

An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) from a solar superstorm or nuclear or non-nuclear weapon poses an existential threat to the people of the United States and the citizens of Florida:

A rare but inevitable solar superstorm, like the 1859 Carrington Event, can black out electric grids and life-sustaining critical infrastructures worldwide, putting at risk the lives of billions. NASA estimates the likelihood of recurrence of another Carrington Event is 12% per decade.

Russia, China and North Korea all have capability to make a nuclear EMP attack against the United States and all have plans to do so as part of their military doctrine for cyber warfare. Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of international terrorism, is nearing the capability to make nuclear weapons, according to some analysts already has nuclear weapons and the capability to make a nuclear EMP attack, which is also part of Iran’s military doctrine for Cyber Warfare.

Non-nuclear EMP weapons, also called Radio-Frequency Weapons, are readily available, can be made or purchased by terrorists, criminals or unstable individuals and used to black out electric grids.

The White House Executive Order on Coordinating National Resilience to Electromagnetic Pulses (March 26, 2019) requires the U.S. Government to make EMP protection of electric grids and other critical infrastructures a national high priority: “An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) has the potential to disrupt, degrade and damage technology and critical infrastructure systems. Human-made or naturally occurring EMPs can affect large geographic areas, disrupting elements critical to the Nation’s security and economic prosperity and could adversely affect global commerce and stability. The federal government must foster sustainable, efficient and cost-effective approaches to improving the Nation’s resilience to the effects of EMPs.”

During the April 2021 war scare over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the director of Russian media giants RT and Sputnik, Margarita Simonyan, a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and unofficial Kremlin spokesperson, warned that “a cyber war is inevitable” in which Russia would prevail and warned that Russia could demonstrate its prowess by blacking-out the State of Florida. EMP attack is part of Russian military doctrine for cyber warfare.

The Congressional EMP Commission found that protecting against the worst threat — nuclear EMP attack — will mitigate all lesser threats, including solar storms, non-nuclear EMP weapons, cyber-attacks, physical sabotage and severe weather including hurricanes. The EMP Commission recommended following an “all hazards” strategy, protecting electric grids from EMP and other threats whenever possible.

Accordingly, by the power vested in me as Governor of the State of Florida, to protect the lives, property and prosperity of the people of the State of Florida, I hereby direct:

the Florida Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to immediately incorporate EMP into homeland security planning scenarios for the State of Florida, including planning for response and recovery from a protracted statewide blackout inflicted by EMP and report to the Governor a plan for recovery, including any additional resources needed to prepare for an EMP and facilitate recovery;

FEMA, the Florida Public Service Commission and electric utilities in the State of Florida, working with the Governor’s office, to solicit any technical information, analysis, resources as may be available from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to protect the State of Florida’s electric grid, as U.S. DHS is lawfully required to provide under the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act.

FEMA, the Florida Public Service Commission and electric utilities in the State of Florida, working with the Governor’s office, shall solicit proposals from reputable defense contractors, experienced in protecting Department of Defense systems from EMP, to develop plans for protecting the Florida electric grid from EMP, including estimated costs for different levels of EMP security, for the purpose of high priority implementation of the best plan or plans for the State of Florida.