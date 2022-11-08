Critics of New UK Prime Minister Misunderstand Democracy

British Labourites and Liberals immediately pounced when the Conservatives picked Rishi Sunak to be prime minister. These critics argued that Sunak lacked a "mandate" to govern since he had not been party leader when the previous general election gave the Conservatives their large majority in the House of Commons.

A CNN headline summarized this argument: "Britain has a new prime minister no one in Britain voted for."

Therefore, said these critics, there should be a new general election to the House of Commons.

Perhaps these critics forgot that Labour itself changed prime ministers in 1976 without calling new elections. But their motives were obvious since polls indicate a new election would probably bring the Labourites back to power.

More fundamentally, though, their argument reflected a misunderstanding of the very nature of democracy — a misunderstanding intimately connected with popular slogans, especially the idea that democracy is "government by the people."

This slogan sounds good and has distinguished expounders, not least Abraham Lincoln, whose Gettysburg Address expressed hopes that "government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

These words were inspiring, but with all due reverence for Lincoln, we shouldn't take them literally. "The people" refers to an amorphous, unorganized, diverse group of individuals which is unable to do anything, let alone govern.

To govern requires an organization which can make and enforce decisions. There is no way that "the (unorganized) people" could do this.

Government inherently must be government by some people, not by the people. But democratic accountability in a meaningful sense is still quite possible. Once a government exists and certain other preconditions also exist, the people can put limits on what it can do by voting.

Democracy is government by some people, limited by the people. Elites who can be ousted from their government offices by the next election must take that possibility into account when they make decisions. This puts important limits on what they can get away with.

When we understand exactly what democracy, at best, can be, it becomes clear that claims of a "mandate" from the voters to do this or do that cannot be taken seriously since people vote for a given candidate for all sorts of reasons.

Some may be biased for or against the candidate because of his or her sex, race, religion, or ethnicity. Some votes may not be so much for a candidate as against the other major candidate.

Some may support a candidate not so much because of what he or she proposes to do but in spite of that. My 2016 vote for Hillary Clinton is a good example. I disagreed with her on many basic issues, especially foriegn policy, but I felt that she had more of a presidential temperament than her principal rival.

Because voters always send a mixed message, any winner claiming a popular mandate to do something should be given our deepest suspicion. And to claim that another election needs to be held because a new leader like Rishi Sunak does not have such a mandate is just political rhetoric, emitted by rivals who desperately seek any plausible argument for unseating him.

Elections are blunt instruments that cannot fine tune government policies, a job which must be done by political leaders, hopefully within limits imposed by their desire to win the next election. The best that elections can do is to determine who will make governing decisions for the next few years.

The British people should avoid having frequent elections, which would distract leaders from making the difficult decisions that governing requires. Surely they do not want to emulate Israel, where frequently repeated elections have failed to produce more competent governments.

Rishi Sunak is quite justified in brushing off calls for new general elections ahead of their scheduled time in a couple of years.