'Defunding' Rhetoric from Both Parties Is Irresponsible

Some members of both parties have recently advocated defunding government activities.

Both proposals are terribly irresponsible.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., recently resigned to become president of the University of Florida. His replacement, Pete Ricketts, is, like Sasse, a Republican.

Ricketts thinks government should be run more like a business, and that "waste and fraud" ought to be rooted out. It's hard to oppose getting rid of waste, but it's not clear that Ricketts' Republican colleagues support eliminating fraud.

After all, the first bill enacted by the new Republican House majority attempted to reverse increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

Additional IRS funding will enable it to collect taxes that corporations and wealthy individuals owe but are not paying, which is fraudulent behavior in anybody's book. More for the IRS will actually reduce the federal deficit.

Average citizens already have little opportunity to cheat. Nearly all of their income is reported to the IRS by their employers and bankers.

If government is going to to operate like a business, can you imagine a business in which management guts the accounts receivable department?

Since Democrats still control the Senate, the House bill won't become law. But its enactment raises an interesting question.

When a few Democratic politicians voiced support for "defunding the police" after police officers killed George Floyd, Republicans pounced on them for defunding law enforcement.

But don't Republicans who explicitly vote to starve the IRS also advocate defunding law enforcement — namely, the enforcing of current tax laws?

Some Republicans are even calling to abolish the IRS. But at least they propose to replace the federal income tax, which they also want to scrap, with an alternative tax .. . one on consumption.

Many Americans would be happy to wave goodby to the IRS and the complicated federal income tax. But most of us would not be so happy with the side effects of replacing the income tax, since a consumption tax would tax the poor and middle class people more and rich people less.

Unlike wealthier people who can afford to save and invest, most people spend nearly all of their income on current consumption.

To replace the income tax, which falls more heavily on the well-to-do, consumption would have to be heavily taxed via a sales tax or a value added tax built into the price of everything we consume.

One can see, though, why replacing the income tax would be popular with the wealthy donors whose support the Republican politicians court by trying to put the IRS on short rations.

Defunding the police had little political appeal, even among people of color who complain about bad treatment by the police.

No one wants to live in communities where crime runs rampant.

But defunding the IRS does benefit the wealthier people whose ability to donate to election campaigns gives them political clout.

Republican critics of defunding the police say, plausibly, that the proper remedy for misbehaving police is to get rid of individual officers who abuse their power.

Most Democrats would agree.

But why don't Republicans who claim that IRS officials are unfairly harassing small businesses apply the same remedy: get rid of the IRS bad apples rather than defunding the IRS?

If there are bad laws, including bad tax laws, the proper remedy is to get them repealed.

It makes no sense to leave them on the books but make it hard or impossible to enforce them. Such measures will also make it hard or impossible to enforce good laws.

Leaders of the Democratic Party — led by President Biden — have repudiated the extremists who advocated defunding the police. It would be nice if Republican leaders could summon up similar courage and denounce their party's extremists who want to defund the IRS.

