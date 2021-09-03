×
Tags: gop | mcdaniel | biden | economics

GOP Blasts Biden's 'Failed' Economic Policies

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to travel to Louisiana to view damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Evan Vucci/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 02 September 2021 05:36 PM

The Republican National Committee ripped the new jobs report from the Labor Department and blamed the latest figures on President Joe Biden’s “failed economic policies.”

“Huge miss! Biden’s failed economic policies are leaving Americans behind. The economy added nearly half a million jobs less than expected," the GOP said in a Friday tweet.

The jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 jobs in August, missing economists' estimate of 750,000. Payrolls had increased 1.05 million in July.

In another tweet the GOP said the economy "added 70 percent fewer jobs than expected in August:

  • 3,000 construction jobs lost
  • 28,500 retail trade jobs lost
  • No leisure and hospitality job added.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in her own tweet, wrote: “Almost half a million FEWER jobs were created in August than expected. That’s a huge disappointment and more evidence Joe Biden’s economic policies don’t work.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


