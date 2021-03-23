Perino's Mentors Truly Led by Example

As many of you know, I have been a guest on "The Five" and "America’s Newsroom" on Fox News many times and been interviewed by Dana Perino.

But some of you may not know that I have known Perino for a long time, since I was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and she was working for a member of Congress on Capitol Hill.

This past Sunday, I was delighted to talk with Perino when she joined me for an episode of Newt’s World. We talked about her life growing up and visiting her grandfather’s ranch in Wyoming, her time working in Congress, and her time as the first Republican woman to serve as White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush.

We also talked about her new book, "Everything Will be OK: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)."

Despite how long I have worked with Perino in Congress, government, and media, I learned a great deal about how she was able to propel her remarkable career.

The story of how she went from being a country music DJ, to becoming White House press secretary, to becoming a successful TV anchor and best-selling author is worth hearing.

It was fascinating to learn how spending time on her grandfather’s ranch and observing him shaped the way she saw things globally.

Some of her first introductions to government involved her grandfather getting "dressed up" in his nice wranglers and bolo tie to go serve as a county commissioner in his Wyoming community.

From a very young age, she became deeply interested in news.

Her father would give her assignments each morning to read two news articles over the course of the day that they would discuss over dinner. Also, when she was busy playing outside as a kid, her parents would set a timer on their oven 10 minutes before CBS's "60 Minutes" was about to start, so that she could stop playing and come in to watch the program.

How many young people do you know who have that kind of interest in global affairs?

It was amazing to hear all these stories of her early childhood and seeing how they would eventually come into play when she was a young deputy White House press secretary who had to explain to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the American press was going to ask him why so many reporters in Russia at the time were falling out of skyscrapers.

It was just a fascinating conversation, and I hope you will listen to this week’s episode.

I also hope you will share Perino’s new book with the young women in your life, so they can learn from this remarkable, successful American.

