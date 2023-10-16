Dr. Jasser to Newsmax: Biden 'Lit Match' on Hamas Attack

Arizona Republican congressional candidate Dr. Zuhdi Jasser criticized the Biden administration for trying to position Israel to fight off terrorists with one hand tied behind its back, telling Newsmax on Monday that the only way to decimate Hamas is to invade Gaza.

Further, Jasser, the founder of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that it was President Joe Biden who "lit the match" on Hamas' attack on Israel when he ran away from Afghanistan "with their tail between their legs."

Jasser was reacting to the Biden administration attempting to pressure the Israelis not to occupy Gaza and to create a humanitarian corridor. Newsmax reported Monday that Biden administration officials have even hinted at holding up aid to Israel if water and other aid is not opened for Gaza.

The message out of the White House "belies any reality of how you fight a war," Jasser said.

"I'm not understanding at all how a president that considers himself a commander-in-chief would be telling the American people — let alone the people of Israel — that they're supposed to … stop this from happening again by not invading Gaza? You have to. It's a military operation that has to go in and completely decimate Hamas," Jasser said.

"But remember, Hamas is as much the enemy of Israel as it is the enemy of the Palestinian people. They are cannon fodder for the Iranians, for the Khomeinists, for the radicals in the region, and President Biden sat in the basement and lit the match by basically telegraphing an appeasement policy from Afghanistan, where he withdrew with their tail between their legs."

Terrorists "wanted to light a match to end the Abraham accords and end the normalization of relationship with Israel, and that's what they're achieving, and [Biden is] giving it to them now."

Further, Jasser said a two-state is not possible when you don't "share the same moral agency" as the person sitting across from you "at the peace table." You can't have a two-state solution when one side wants to eradicate the other side.

"Where's the Arab awakening against Hamas that the Palestinians should have had? They did not have it," Jasser said. "So if your neighbors, if your so-called 'second state' that you're going to have next to you is a Nazi state that wants to redo the Holocaust, that has a genocidal charter that supposedly cites our scripture … and say that, 'kill a Jew behind every stone,' until they reform that, they are not to be dealt with in a state manner and this is why you have to defeat the ideology.

"These are non-state actors because they're terrorists, and they don't deserve to have a state," Jasser added. "And that's the last thing that should be on the table until the Palestinians defeat them from within ideologically."

