Morris to Newsmax: Trump Calm as Mamdani Is Cornered

Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump's restrained approach in his White House meeting with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani earlier in the day reflects a deliberate strategy to keep tensions low, while Mamdani faces intensifying political and financial pressure.

The meeting had been expected to produce a political confrontation.

Mamdani had called Trump a "despot" in his election night speech, and the president's spokeswoman previewed the visit as a "communist coming to the White House."

The buildup set the stage for a dramatic encounter between two sharply opposed figures. Instead, the moment unfolded with far less conflict.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris offered his take on why the president kept the meeting calm and why the next move now rests with the incoming mayor.

When asked for his assessment, Morris said: "I think that Trump is right for having 'acted.' And I think that if there's going to be a fence in the relationship, if somebody is going to break it off, it's got to be Mamdani, not the president.

"Trump should continue the posture of being sweet, reasonable, and open. And if the mayor wants to destroy his relationship and destroy New York's relationship with the federal government, let them do it, but we should not do it."

Morris said Trump's decision to cool political tension after the election reflects a calculated effort to maintain stability while highlighting Mamdani's challenges at home. The mayor-elect's promotion of free bus service, he said, has already created financial problems as cities test similar policies.

"I think it's very important that Trump cool the tension after the election and basically says the move is up to Mamdani. He's in an impossible situation.

"He just promoted free bus rides. And we've just learned that in Los Angeles, it's caused almost a total cessation of any revenue.

"And Mamdani sees that he can't govern without federal aid."

Morris said Trump's calm stance puts pressure on Mamdani, not the administration.

"So I think that's fine. But I think Trump, by being sweet and reasonable, Trump is putting the ball in his court, and Mamdani will have to deal with that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com