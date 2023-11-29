Zinke to Newsmax: Trump a Movement, Not Just a Candidate

Former President Donald Trump is a movement, not just a candidate, Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said in an interview

“America’s frustrated at the direction of this country,” Zinke said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax “Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE.”

“Foreign shores, a disaster in Afghanistan that led to no plan in Ukraine. Now the Middle East is on fire. You have China expanding domestically, no border, and things are tough around the table,” Zinke said.

“And no matter what President Biden would suggest under Bidenomics, it’s been a disaster and America wants to get things done.

"Who has a track record of getting things done? When I was secretary of interior, just on energy alone, we were beholden to foreign interests on our energy. Two years, we went from 8.3 billion barrels of production to 12.5 million barrels, No. 1 exporter of energy and … we lowered emissions because no one does it better than America,” he added.

The Biden administration is “weak” and “filled with radicals,” said Zinke, who announced Tuesday that he would be endorsing the former president.

“I think most Americans [agree] boys should play in boys sports, they shouldn’t cross over to girls; the military shouldn’t be paying for sex change operations and hormone therapy. We should focus on our objectives and our adversaries.

“Trump has a record of getting things done. … I’m all in and will do everything I can to make sure we defeat Biden and his liberal radicals. They are not in line with American values.”

