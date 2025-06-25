Zinke to Newsmax: If Iran Hid Nuclear Weapons, They'll Have Another Hole

President Donald Trump has been crystal clear that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon "and if they hid some" that weren't in sight and completely destroyed, "I can tell you they'll have another hole someplace," said Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"Iran needs to do two things. One is they need to be transparent; they need to cooperate, and they need to stop their nuclear program," Zinke told Newsmax TV's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Wednesday.

"They need to change their modus operandi, and they need to join the group of peaceful countries. But if they continue what they've been doing, funding Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and don't change their behavior, they're going to have more holes," he added.

The Defense Intelligence Agency on Monday said Iran's nuclear program had been set back by just a few months after U.S. strikes and was not "completely and fully obliterated" as Trump had said.

The report contradicted statements from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the status of Iran's nuclear facilities.

The U.S. has the ability to "inflict an enormous amount of damage" and anything in that area "is done," said Zinke.

"If they continue this process and they don't change their behavior, that bomb could be coming on them on a personal [level]. It could go to their navy, their ability to produce infrastructure. The U.S. can do this," he added.

