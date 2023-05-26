Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Put Constitution 'Front and Center' During Holiday

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax Friday that Americans should remember to put the U.S. Constitution "front and center" during the Memorial Day holiday.

"Remember why we fought on Memorial Day," Zinke said during "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Friday. "We fought for the Constitution. It's time to bring the Constitution back front and center again."

Zinke is a U.S. Navy veteran, serving 23 years in the military including time as commander of Navy SEALs Team Six, according to his official congressional webpage.

He also served as secretary of the Interior under former President Donald Trump.

He said that another way to honor the veterans on Memorial Day is for the House to take back control of the money in Congress.

"All of us [veterans], quite frankly, had given an oath to defend and support the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic," he said. "It is time for the House to get the power of the purse back, and we're glad to see all the SEALs are standing together because we want to take our country back."

Part of that effort includes new legislation to aid returning veterans, providing them better physical and mental healthcare.

Zinke was joined on the broadcast by Texas Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell who recently co-sponsored and introduced a bipartisan bill to aid mental healthcare for veterans returning home.

The Daily Mail reported May 23 that the legislation would address the current "pitfalls" in the delivery of benefits through the Veterans Affairs system including rescheduled appointments and long wait lines for care.

The legislation has the support of all current Navy SEALs serving in Congress, the report said.

"When [veterans] come back, they have a hard time reintegrating in society," Zinke said. "What this bill does, and why it's so important, is that mental healthcare should be in the same rack and stack as is any medical emergency."

Zinke said the nation is losing "a lot of veterans every day from suicide," and the legislation will help them get the special attention they need.

"Our number one priority is to help our veterans when they come home, and combat veterans that also served need special attention because of what they've done for this country."

