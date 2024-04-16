Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Biden Must Scrap Iran Sanctions Relief

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., criticized the Biden administration's handling of Iran, alleging that the recent $10 billion sanctions relief for the country facilitated its support for terrorist activities, including recent attacks on Israel.

Zinke's remarks come amid increasing calls for President Biden to revoke the sanctions relief following Iran's drone and missile strikes on Israel.

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Rep. Zinke expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the administration's approach towards Iran.

While appearing on "Carl Higbie Frontline," he said, "You know that's not believable. You know, this administration has allowed Iran to circumnavigate the sanctions in the form of tens of billions of dollars, and we know that those dollars were invested in terrorist activities."

According to The Telegraph, Republican lawmakers have urged President Biden to reverse his decision to release $10 billion in Iranian funds obtained from electricity exports to Iraq. The sanctions relief, initially waived in 2018, was renewed by President Biden in November, drawing criticism from GOP members who argue that it has enabled Iran to finance its proxies and escalate its nuclear program.

"So Iran, unless they change their behavior, which this administration doesn't do anything to promote change of behavior, we'll continue to be at risk, Zinke added.

The State Department defended the waiver, emphasizing that the funds, held in euros in Oman, are designated for humanitarian purposes. However, critics contend that the released resources have empowered Iran to support militant groups across the Middle East.

"You know, you look at Gaza really quickly. I've never been to a war where, right in the middle of it, you give more aid to your enemy. Usually, you give aid when they surrender," Zinke said.

Following Iran's barrage of drones, missiles, and rockets toward Israel, G7 nations reportedly discussed the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Iran during a recent call. Republicans in Congress have called for measures to restrict Iranian imports and sanction Chinese firms engaged in oil trade with Tehran.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa introduced one of several bills to tighten restrictions on Iranian trade. "President Biden must enforce sanctions on Iran now," she asserted, highlighting the situation's urgency.

"So, in Gaza, the solution is pretty easy … surrender, release the hostages, then we'll cease operations. But until you do, why would we give aid to the enemy during the middle of battle? Zinke mused.

