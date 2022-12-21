×
Watch Live Zelenskyy in Washington on NEWSMAX

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:44 PM EST

NEWSMAX will have live and continuous coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington, D.C., today.

The day’s events will culminate with a live address to a Joint Session of Congress.

While the schedule is subject to change, please stay tuned for major events.

Latest Schedule: 

2:00 PM ET: Pres. Biden welcomes Zelenskyy to the White House South Lawn.

2:30 PM ET: Pres. Biden meets with Zelenskyy in Oval Office.

4:30 PM ET: Pres. Biden holds joint press conference with Zelenskyy.

7:30 PM ET: Pres. Zelenskyy addresses Joint Session of Congress.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a statement about Zelenskyy's visit, said Biden had invited him to "underscore the United States' enduring commitment to Ukraine."

"Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said. "In response, President Biden rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity."

