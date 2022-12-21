Watch Live Zelenskyy in Washington on NEWSMAX

NEWSMAX will have live and continuous coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington, D.C., today.

The day’s events will culminate with a live address to a Joint Session of Congress.

While the schedule is subject to change, please stay tuned for major events.

Latest Schedule:

2:00 PM ET: Pres. Biden welcomes Zelenskyy to the White House South Lawn.

2:30 PM ET: Pres. Biden meets with Zelenskyy in Oval Office.

4:30 PM ET: Pres. Biden holds joint press conference with Zelenskyy.

7:30 PM ET: Pres. Zelenskyy addresses Joint Session of Congress.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a statement about Zelenskyy's visit, said Biden had invited him to "underscore the United States' enduring commitment to Ukraine."

"Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said. "In response, President Biden rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Watch NEWSMAX for the latest developments today – and smart analysis!

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!