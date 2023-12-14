Rep. Nunn to Newsmax: Stand Up to Tyrants, but Protect Border

Republicans in Congress understand the importance of standing up to tyrants, but it's also important to ensure they aren't coming across the nation's southern border, Rep. Zach Nunn told Newsmax Thursday.

"We all want to be on the side of a more stable world that stands up to tyrants, whether they're in Moscow, Toronto, or Beijing," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline."

However, the United States must make sure such people aren't crossing "and showing up on the shore of my hometown in Des Moines with nothing to stop the influx of illegal cartel-led immigration, as well as the fentanyl and drug epidemic that comes with it," Nunn said.

His comments came in response to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, who said on his "Morning Joe" show that Republicans will let funding for Ukraine and Israel "twist in the wind" rather than work with President Joe Biden to get funding measures passed.

"What about Americans priorities?" said Nunn. "We've all become border states as a result of the millions of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. Increasingly, the number of those are hostile not just to the United States but present a clear and present danger to U.S. interests right here on the home land."

Nunn noted that as a combat veteran who did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, he recognizes the importance of having American firepower in such places, but he added that "it also means making sure that we take care of our home front first."

Nunn also spoke out about Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who told MSNBC Wednesday night that she is "heartbroken" at being censured by the House, with the action including votes from 20 of her fellow Democrats.

"This is a woman who has not only embraced extremism on the very fringes of society but actively worked to support terrorist groups who want to threaten the United States," said Nunn. "Now we just saw this happen here in Washington."

He praised Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for calling out the presidents of three Ivy League schools for their response to antisemitic speech on their college campuses.

Further, Nunn called it frustrating that "We have these fringe elements in Congress who would stand not only against the American national interests but also stood against giving our men and women in uniform a 5.5% pay increase because they felt that they had did not want to see a strong U.S. military. It's abhorrent. It's wrong."

