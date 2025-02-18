Zachary Levi to Newsmax: 'I Really Believe That God's Timing Is Perfect'

Actor Zachary Levi, best known for his leading roles in the TV series "Chuck" and the superhero film "Shazam!" told Newsmax on Tuesday that his forthcoming film "The Unbreakable Boy" may have been shot in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he thinks now is the perfect time to release it.

"I really believe that God's timing is perfect," Levi said on "National Report." "This is when it was supposed to come out. It's such a powerful story, as you were saying, a true story about a family navigating the waters of the human dynamic, of marriage, of having children, one with autism and brittle bones disease, but it can apply to all of us. It's about radically accepting the life that you've been given and surrendering to that, and the joy and the peace and everything that can flow from that. Learning from your children, who are the greatest mirror in your life, to show you who you are and how to be a better you."

Levi said that now that he is an expectant father, with his first child due to be born in the spring, he feels the film's message a little more.

"I'm so pumped," he said. "I've wanted to be a dad my whole life. We're expecting in just over a month, first week of April."

The actor said that he has always felt "a love for all people, but particularly children and their innocence and their love and their ability to see beyond all things," calling that quality "the lesson we should all be looking at right now."

"How do they see and love each other?" he said. "I try to dive into and dig into all of those things and, fortunately, our writer/director John Gunn wrote a beautiful script, and then we were able to bring together a cast and crew that was perfect for every role. It all worked out, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity."

"The Unbreakable Boy" is "absolutely a film that you can watch with your whole family," Levi said, noting that there are "some adult themes, meaning, alcoholism, for example, and depression and anger and things that younger kids wouldn't understand necessarily, might go over their head."

He added that he is "very proud of this film" because it is he thinks the story will "resonate with so many people."

"It's not faith based, but it's faith infused, that really has a backbone in it that brings you on that journey, a recognition of God and the life that God has given you," Levi said. "I think it's really beautiful."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com