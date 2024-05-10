Rep. Zach Nunn to Newsmax: Biden Betrays Israel

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, appearing Friday on Newsmax, accused President Joe Biden of betraying Israel by not supplying it with American weapons if the Israelis launch a major invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

"This is complete betrayal," Nunn said on "Wake Up America." "We have seen a president who makes a speech and does something that's a massive u-turn, and being a veteran of Afghanistan, I have seen this story play out too many times."

"And let's never forget that we have hostages in Gaza right now who are U.S. citizens. The administration is turning its back on them. Hamas is holding everybody in Gaza as a hostage, and that's something the protesters should remember as well. The real people who are harming Palestinians is Hamas itself as a terrorist organization."

Nunn also condemned the pro-Hamas demonstrations taking place on U.S. college campuses.

"Our elite universities have become the sounding board for the most ridiculous statements ever, and they've done it because they have really no consequences," he said. "They want to go to school on your tax dime, have the Biden administration capitulate, and give them free college."

Nunn also said the situation at the southern border is "frightening."

"We have Iowa National Guardsmen who were deployed on the front line," he said. "I went around with Customs and Border Patrol, and we saw, literally, gaps in the fence line hundreds of yards open. Illegal immigrants coming across. Chinese military age men I saw with my own eyes come across and enter into our country illegally, and CBP is largely handcuffed to do anything.

"We were with one agent. He's got to do an overnight shift. These guys are not only taxed to the max, we then saw where they allow these individuals to be dropped off after their 72 hours. Chinese men in the audience picking and choosing who is coming with him in Mandarin, identifying where they were going to go next."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com