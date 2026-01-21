Rep. Nunn to Newsmax: Trump's 2nd Term Delivering on Promises

President Donald Trump's second term has already delivered major wins on energy, border security, and taxes, while laying the groundwork for stronger economic growth heading into 2026, Rep. Zach Nunn said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"This is promises made, promises delivered," the Iowa Republican told Newsmax's "National Report," pointing to what he described as three major accomplishments in the president's first year of his second term: energy independence, border security, and sweeping tax relief.

Nunn said the administration has strengthened domestic energy production, including traditional fuels and biofuels in Iowa, while sharply reducing illegal border crossings.

He also highlighted what he called the largest tax cut in American history, including a $20,000 per-child tax credit and a $5,000 tax credit for adopted children.

"Putting more money back in Americans' pockets, growing our economy," Nunn said. "Americans are seeing that money right in their pocketbook."

Looking ahead, Nunn said the administration is focused on lowering costs so families can afford homes, invest locally, and expand small businesses.

“This is the kindling that is really going to move the U.S. economy forward,” he said.

Nunn also highlighted recent legislative wins in the House, including provisions aimed at combating financial fraud and protecting small businesses. He cited nearly $100 billion lost annually to scams targeting seniors, veterans, and other Americans.

“We went after the financial fraud,” Nunn said, describing schemes involving robocalls, phishing, and crypto scams that drain life savings. “These are obviously fake situations, but it's taking money and putting it into forms of crypto, stealing people's life savings.”

On foreign policy, Nunn said President Donald Trump's international engagement, including appearances in Europe, does not detract from domestic priorities.

He said economic improvements are already being felt in states like Iowa, including lower gas prices, support for farmers, and major investments in rural health care.

"We applaud the president's presence on the world stage," Nunn said, adding that the administration remains focused on helping families, small businesses, and family farms at home as it moves toward 2026.

