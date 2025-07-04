Rep. Nunn to Newsmax: Megabill Will 'Grow Our Entire Country'

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Friday that the reconciliation bill that Congress passed this week and President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Friday will help "grow our entire country."

The day after the House voted to pass the wide-ranging tax and domestic policy legislation supported by Trump, Nunn said on "Wake Up America" that "both the president and Congress have been able to deliver the largest tax cut to working class Americans."

Nunn added: "This is no tax on Social Security for our seniors who have come through. This is no tax on overtime for our first responders who are working all through this Fourth of July weekend to make sure we're all safe. It means that folks who are just working as a single mom as a waitress aren't getting taxed on [their] tips. This is how you grow an economy."

Nunn compared the legislation to a bill that Republicans passed in Iowa during his time in the state legislature.

Nunn noted that Republicans "passed the largest tax cuts after Democrats had run deficit spending for years and with that growth, not only were we able to pay down our deficit, we were able to give more Iowans back their hard earned money."

Nunn added: "And guess what they did with it in their pocket? They invested in Main Street. They invested in their family. They invested in the farm. Those are the things that help grow an economy. We proved it. And now the entire United States is going to get to see the benefit of a massive tax cut that really helps grow our entire country."