Rep. Herrell to Newsmax: No Way to Monitor Haitians Released Into US

Nobody will be able to monitor the Haitian immigrants who have been released into the United States with orders to appear at a court date in the future, Rep. Yvette Herrell said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It makes me so mad because it's really not a mandate," the New Mexico Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"It's more of a suggestion, and no one's going to be able to monitor these people. We don't even know where they're going into the interior of the nation to even be able to keep tabs on them. So again, it's just more of a blunder on the border from this Biden administration."

There were no migrants left Friday at the Del Rio Bridge encampment on the Texas border, where just days ago almost 15,000 people, mainly Haitians, had gathered to seek asylum in the United States.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said about 12,400 people will have their cases heard by an immigration judge, with some having been released into the United States and ordered to either appear in court or report to immigration authorities. Others returned to Mexico, and almost 2,000 of the Haitian immigrants were expelled on flights.

Herrell said Saturday she met with the ambassador to Haiti last week in her office, and pointed out that most of the migrants coming from that country have "been on the move for years" and have been making their way to the United States "forever."

However, she questioned how there could have been 15,000 immigrants in Del Rio, but "all of a sudden it's down to 1700 being deported. We don't even know what the numbers are anymore."

Some, though, are being taken to the Rio Grande area or to Tuscon, but others are being released with documents telling them to appear for court, Herrell continued.

"These people are all over the interior, our nation, and this administration continues to act as if we don't have a problem and they are saying that our borders are closed, but you can see by the images you're showing right now we clearly have open borders," Herrell commented.

Herrell also commented on reports that a female soldier had been assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Dona Ana Complex in New Mexico.

According to officials at Fort Bliss, Texas, the woman is a service member of the Operation Allies Welcome tasked to work with refugees as they resettle into the United States, reports The El Paso Times. Details about the assault have not been released and the investigation has been turned over to the FBI.

"The vetting processes are not reliable and to put American service members in harm's way is unacceptable," said Herrell. "We have been asking top brass, we've been asking the tough questions, but we cannot get answers."

She added that there are also members of the Senate who have been asking the same questions but getting no answers.

"No one can provide the information as to what databases are we using," said Herrell. "What access do we have to say Pakistan or other regional bases? It doesn't make sense, and now we're putting American soldiers in harm's way on American soil."

The Biden administration, Herrell added, did not have a plan for knowing who was being let into the United States.

"It just follows suit with the botched evacuation, and here we are," said Herrell. "I've said all along our number one priority should be getting every American out of Afghanistan, and number two, protecting Americans on American soil. The reset button needs to be pushed immediately because all we are doing is putting Americans into harm's way, and it's unnecessary."