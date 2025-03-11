Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: America Remains Our Strategic Partner

As the U.S. and Ukraine meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible peace agreement with Russia, Yuriy Sak, the minister of strategic industries for Ukraine, told Newsmax Tuesday the country remains committed to having America as an ally.

Sak said before Ukraine makes any deals for its minerals as part of a peace agreement, it must ensure that Russia will not attack it again.

"No economic partnership is actually possible, because no investor, no us investor will be willing to come to Ukraine if there will be a risk of Russia invading two weeks after that deal is signed," Sak told "Newsline." "Unfortunately, and tragically, we have a bad history of dealing with Russia."

Sak thanked President Donald Trump, Congress, and the American people for continuing to support Ukraine.

"We still regard the U.S. and the American people as our strategic partners," Sak said. "We are deeply, deeply confident that what is happening in Ukraine is in the national interest of the United States of America as well. We never talk about the American boots on the ground. We never ask our partner, the United States of America, to deploy troops.

"Our other European partners could consider that. We agree with Donald Trump ... he said … it is possible to envisage the deployment of European contingents if necessary."

