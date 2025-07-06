Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: Ukraine Military Quickly Mobilizing Soldiers

Large-scale attacks on Ukraine's cities have "become the norm," but even so, the country's military is operating with a "smart mobilization program" and gearing up quickly to face the challenges, Yuriy Sak, adviser to the minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"Those newly recruited soldiers, they undergo a very complex education," Sak said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's more than two months. They have to be taken to training camps."

After that, many of the soldiers are learning to use robotic systems, drones, and more, he said.

"This is a very hybrid warfare," Sak said. "It's a mixture of, you know, World War II with a modern warfare involving robots, unmanned flying systems, and all sorts."

Meanwhile, the attacks on Ukraine's cities are intensifying, Sak said.

"Every night, when a combined missile and drone attack is launched at Kyiv or other Ukrainian cities, we are now seeing more than 500 missiles and drones headed towards our peaceful cities," he said. "So it's actually turning the lives of ordinary people into a nightmare … it's taking a toll, of course, on the people."

But still, they are resilient, said Sak.

"When they are in bomb shelters, guess what they're doing? They are donating to the Ukrainian army because we will continue to fight and defend ourselves," he added.

His comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that his latest conversation with President Donald Trump this week was the best and "most productive" they have had.

"Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He added that they discussed "air defense issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help. The Patriot system is precisely the key to protection against ballistic threats."

He added that they discussed "several other important matters" to be considered in upcoming meetings.

With information from wire reports.

