Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: 'Ukraine Wants Peace, Russia Wants Ukraine'

Russia is seeking territorial gains rather than a diplomatic settlement, even as the U.S. prepares for a new round of high-stakes talks with Moscow this week, said Yuriy Sak, a former adviser to Ukraine's minister of strategic industries, on Newsmax Sunday.

"We are afraid that while Ukraine wants peace, Russia wants Ukraine," Sak told Newsmax's "Sunday Report" while describing what Ukrainian officials see as the central challenge facing negotiators.

Sak's comments come as top Trump administration officials meet Ukrainian negotiators in Florida on Sunday, pushing to broker an end to Russia's war with Ukraine and setting the stage for talks planned this week in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Sak said Ukraine has already signaled its readiness to freeze fighting to support a structured peace process.

"Our side has said it many times, and I think there is by now a general understanding that Ukraine is prepared to stop the hostilities along the existing front lines for now," he said.

But he emphasized that Kyiv will not accept any arrangement that legitimizes Moscow's occupation.

"We will never recognize the legality of the illegally occupied territories. The Russian aggression will not be legalized," Sak said.

The Florida round of diplomacy is intended to firm up Ukraine's position before U.S. officials travel to Moscow, where they are scheduled to present options aimed at securing a temporary halt in fighting and reopening broader negotiations.

Ukrainian officials say that while Kyiv has demonstrated flexibility, Russia continues to escalate attacks.

Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said Moscow's recent behavior shows that Putin has little interest in good-faith talks.

"He's made it very clear he's not interested in it, especially if you look at what he's been doing in Ukraine," Dobriansky said. "I believe there have been 66 ballistic missiles, 1,400 drones, and even more glide bombs just in this past week alone."

Dobriansky noted that nearly 300 days ago, Ukraine offered a full 30-day ceasefire to allow negotiations, an offer he said Russia ignored.

He pointed to Ukraine's participation in the Florida meetings as evidence that it remains prepared to work with President Donald Trump "whenever and wherever he asks them to meet and go forward with something."

By contrast, he said, Russia "has not shown that willingness," citing Putin's recent remarks suggesting he is "ready to kill every last Ukrainian."

Pressed on whether Putin might agree to a limited ceasefire, Sak said Russia is likelier to use talks to buy time.

"They will literally be trying to drag their feet," he said.

"They will be manipulating the peace process," Sak added. "They will most probably be trying to buy themselves more time so that they can produce more drones, more missiles, and launch them at peaceful Ukrainian cities."

Sak said Washington's role will be decisive in determining whether any progress occurs.

"Everything will depend on the position of the United States of America as Ukraine's strategic partner," he said. "The White House, President Donald Trump, and his team, they have the leverage that they can deploy to actually force Russia to realize that for them, it's an unwinnable war."

