Rep. Kim to Newsmax: Trump Should Tout Tax Cuts, Border in State of The Union

President Donald Trump should use his State of the Union address to highlight accomplishments from the first year of his second term, including a tax package, border enforcement and a voter identification bill, Rep. Young Kim said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"In this short period of time, in the first year of his second term, President Trump has accomplished so much," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"So tonight, as we head into the State of the Union, I hope he will talk about the accomplishments, the results that he was able to bring together," Kim, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Financial Services Committee, added.

Kim pointed to the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed last year, noting that she had pushed provisions during early negotiations, including raising the cap on the state and local tax deduction from $10,000 to $40,000.

She also cited proposals she said would eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits.

"Now Americans, as they go and start filing tax returns, they're going to see the greatest tax benefits of our lifetime," Kim said.

Kim also credited the administration with border security improvements, saying illegal crossings were down "by more than 90%," and said it was "no longer a safe haven for cartels or drug traffickers."

Further, Kim referenced the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and an ID when voting.

"These are all common-sense accomplishments, and I hope he focuses on those results," Kim said.

Jeff Ball, president and CEO of the Orange County Business Council, who is set to attend the State of the Union as Kim's guest, meanwhile, said high fuel costs and other price pressures were a concern, and blamed state policy for some of the difference between California and other parts of the country.

He added that he hoped federal measures would "put more money into people's pockets," helping discretionary spending and giving small businesses "more certainty and more stability."

Kim and Ball also discussed political tensions surrounding the speech, including the plans from Democrats to skip the address.

"Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, we have to respect the institution, the office of the White House, regardless of who occupies the White House," Kim said.

"I do hope that my Democratic colleagues will show up, and you can protest in silence if you want, but you need to show respect for the institution, she added.

Ball said skipping the speech was "another illustration of the divisiveness that continues to bog down our political process," and warned that political conflict can create instability that businesses dislike.

"Business likes to have certainty," Ball said. "And when you have divisiveness in politics, it often leads to a more unstable market situation."

