Israel Official to Newsmax: Columbia 'Sincere' About Antisemitism

Israeli Minister of Education Yoav Kisch told Newsmax on Tuesday that he had a "very sincere" discussion with the Columbia University president regarding the outbreaks of antisemitic protests that have marked that campus while another university seven miles away refused to meet with him.

Kisch joined "National Report" in studio to talk about his efforts to ensure the safety of Jewish and Israeli students at Columbia and New York University after the antisemitic incidents that have plagued those schools since Oct. 7, 2023, but New York University shut him out.

Kisch's comments came a week after the House Education and Workforce Committee sent a letter to Columbia officials, including interim president Katrina Armstrong, over their failure to combat antisemitism after more incidents since the beginning of the 2024 fall semester.

"Well, this phenomenon is very disturbing. I must tell you also in Israel when we hear about it, and because it's threatening Jews and Israelis in campuses, they were not feeling safe," Kisch said. "And of course, this is the fundamental thing that you try to support when you're going into higher education, especially in the Ivy League universities.

"I met yesterday with President Armstrong from Columbia University, and we had a very sincere discussion, and she said that she is committed to fighting antisemitism, and she is committed to make sure that the safety of the Jews and the Israeli students and staff will be affirmed in the campus."

NYU and its president, Linda Mills, however, would not meet with Kisch, he said.

"Now, I must tell you, I was very much surprised to find out that NYU refused a meeting with me. And that's a big question on my side," Kisch said. "I would say, if I [were a] supporter of NYU, giving them donations, I would say I stopped my donations and I'll wait until I see a firm message from the president saying that he will fight antisemitism and they will secure the ability of Jews and Israeli students to walk free on campus."

Kisch said NYU did not provide a reason for not meeting with him, adding that it's not the first time the university has "rejected" meetings with Israeli officials.

"But I thought, when I'm coming here, at least we'll talk. I see them responsible for fighting antisemitism, and they are responsible for the security of the Jews and the Israelis in their campus. And until — and I say it again — until they will announce it publicly and say it, if you are a donator to this, to NYU, stop your donations," he said.

