Ganz to Newsmax: Palestinian Authority Given Proof Not to Run Judea and Samaria

Yisrael Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has given Israel almost three decades of proof as to why it should not run the disputed territory of Judea and Samaria.

"We tried the PA for almost 30 years," Ganz told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on location in Israel. "It's brought terror, a lot of blood to this area. We have to change that. Even you know, in the United States, the PA, they are corrupt. They didn't have an election for 20 years. They have an army, and they murder everyone that ... [do] not think like them. We have to change that. We are a democracy ... and we have to let only democracies to stay in this area. And we care about the rights to vote, to live a better life here, and we will make it."

Referring to Judea and Samaria, Ganz said that Israel has to "make it clear" after Oct. 7, 2023, that "we will never let a terrorist state in the heart of our state" because it would "risk Tel Aviv and Jerusalem."

"It will never happen," he said. "You have to remember, Judea and Samaria is 300 kilometers for all of the state of Israel. It will never be here a terrorist state."

The Israeli official also said that when an area is "no man's land," there's "no responsibility," so that situation is "bad for everyone here."

"No one invests," Ganz said. "No one develops the area. What we push to do is to apply what you call sovereignty, over the area that is not populated by Arabs, so you can manage your life. But when Israel will take the responsibility of this area, it will improve the life here for everyone. Think about that. More roads, more economics, more job places, more electricity, water, whatever. It will be much better for everyone here."

He stressed that the key to governing the disputed territory of Judea and Samaria is "not a military" solution.

"It's today, right now, you're talking with me," Ganz said. "I'm not a military, but Israel didn't apply its sovereignty, the law, over the area. We have to do that and then when you have responsibility, you can develop. We will develop the area and make sure that many Arab countries will join us with big investments."

