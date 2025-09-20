John Yep to Newsmax: Kirk Put the Lord Above Everything Else

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's memorial service will be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, following his assassination last week. While Kirk was known for his strong political views, Catholics for Catholics President and CEO John Yep told Newsmax on Saturday that Kirk’s “love for the Lord Jesus Christ drove everything else.”

“It just speaks so much to why Charlie is so missed today. There's a lot of people out there who are in politics, but this man stood above the rest. Yes, his youth, but most importantly, because it really was his love for the Lord Jesus Christ which drove everything else. In fact, in his last preparations for this last college tour, which he took very seriously, one of the things he was studying the most leading up to this college tour visit was to know how to explain the resurrection of Jesus to people who just didn't believe. It's like that for him was so important, right?" Yep said.

Yep told host Shannon Cake that Kirk always put his faith above politics. “He wanted people to know, at the end of the day, above politics, his love for the Lord, because that's at the foundation of everything. We know that's everything. As he famously said, 'The Declaration of Independence ends with a reference to Jesus Christ,' indirectly, the supreme judge of the world, as Charlie would say, was Jesus Christ. It's the foundation of Western civilization, as he said. And obviously the United States of America,” Yep added.

