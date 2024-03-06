Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Houthis Don't Fear US

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Houthis see no deterrence from the United States and "they’re just gonna keep right on doing this." Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a commercial shipping vessel killing some of the crew and forcing the survivors to abandon the ship.

Holt was also critical of how the White House is attempting to curtail the attacks suggesting that America’s military leaders are not calling the shots. "At same time our own destroyers are taking fire from relatively inexpensive weapons that are being countered with million-dollar systems on our side. This is not the product of American military planning, this is the product of academics," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz agreed with Holt saying, "What the general said is exactly right. There is no American deterrence. There is no fear of the United States. No respect of the U.S. by the Houthis or by Iran, and that’s why I hate to say I think these attacks are going to continue."

