Israeli Amb. to Newsmax: Ceasefire Means Iranians Can 'Rise Up'

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, told Newsmax on Monday that news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is important for the people of both nations.

Leiter told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that for Iranians, it means, "There's an opportunity for Iranians to rise up and say, we've had enough. We've had enough of freedom deprivation."

The ambassador said the timing needs to be looked at closely. "Having a ceasefire after the ballistic missile production, the enrichment facilities have been decimated, after people have expressed freedom in Iran that they haven't expressed for so many years."

Leiter said this may prove to be a monumental moment in time for people to remember. "If we have facilitated the ability for 80 million, 90 million Iranians to be free, then we will have done something that history will judge us very judiciously and flatteringly for what we've accomplished."

And for Israelis, a ceasefire agreement, provided it is upheld, means the end of a long-standing threat. "The most important thing is that we have removed the threat to our existence from over our heads. This black cloud that hung over us of a nuclear Iran threatening to annihilate us has been removed. And that's the bottom line."

President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement on social media on Monday. He said it would be phased in over 24 hours.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR," he wrote.

The announcement follows Israel's attacks on Iran's leaders and military sites on June 12 after negotiations with Iran over its nuclear weapons program fell apart.

Trump followed up with bombing and missile attacks on Saturday. Iran countered with a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar. But Iran sent advance word that the attack was coming, which Trump credited for helping ensure no American lives were lost.

