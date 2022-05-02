Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: Biden Administration Helping Iran's Nuclear Goals

Iran openly says it wants to kill Israel's seven million Jews and is building the nuclear capabilities for that, but the Biden administration "not only doesn't prevent them, it helps them to achieve this goal," Israeli radio host and columnist Yair Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday.

However, Russia is negotiating with Iran on behalf of the United States to restore the nation's nuclear deal, but will not allow the deal to advance as long as it "doesn't get what it wants when it comes [to] sanctions in the Ukraine war," and that's a "good thing in a twisted way" for Israel, Netanyahu told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Russia is negotiating with Iran on behalf of the United States because the United States is not negotiating directly [and that is] wrong," Netanyahu said, but as long as the deal is on hold that helps, as "the Iran deal guarantees the annihilation of Israel and threatens the national security of America."

Meanwhile, the people of Israel are "very concerned" about reports that Iran could be getting closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon, he said.

"Last week in Israel, we were having the annual Holocaust Memorial Day where we commemorate our six million brothers and sisters that were murdered in the Holocaust, and on the same day, the main newspaper in Iran, which is the mouthpiece of the regime, had a cover article saying that Hitler was right," Netanyahu said.

Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in 2021 and Netanyahu referred to that as being "very dangerous because China is a huge superpower."

However, during former President Donald Trump's administration, "Iran was under the verge of collapsing because of the massive sanctions of the United States [but] since the Biden administration took over, they suddenly become a powerful country again," said Netanyahu. "They're not afraid of showing off their relationship and trade with other countries that are forbidden according to the sanctions regimes, and this is very unfortunate."

Iran, meanwhile, is openly saying that it will use a nuclear weapon to "wipe off" Israel, said Netanyahu, and as the regime in Iran is "fanatical", that is a danger.

Further, Iran is going to have a "nuclear umbrella for the terror organizations that surround Israel" such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, said Netanyahu.

"This is an existential threat for Israel but also for America because they are building intercontinental missiles that can carry nuclear weapons to the east coast of the United States," he said. "They've already killed thousands of American soldiers in Iraq."

