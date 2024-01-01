Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Xi Wants to 'Guarantee Biden's Reelection'

China President Xi Jinping, despite aspirations to keep Taiwan under its One China Policy, will be cautious to the point of aiding President Joe Biden's reelection, national security analyst Fred Fleitz said on Newsmax.

"I still think there will be provocations from Xi toward Taiwan and the South China Sea, but I think we're going to see some gestures by Xi so he can guarantee Biden's reelection," Fleitz said Monday on "Wake Up America."

That is seemingly "contradictory" to other U.S. rivals around the world who view 2024 as the clock running out on taking advantage of American "weakness" under Biden, Fleitz said.

"I think the U.S. presidential election is going to dominate global security in many ways and, in most instances, I think we're going to see states try to take advantage of Biden's weakness," Fleitz said.

"And we saw this when the Houthi rebels, despite this huge naval coalition in the Red Sea, still tried to hijack ships, but with President Xi and China, I predict something different.

"I think Xi is going to try to improve relations with the U.S. during 2024 because he's not ready to invade Taiwan yet. He wants to do this in a second Biden term, and he does not want to deal with a strong and decisive president after 2024."

