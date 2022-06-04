×
Cheney Challenger Hageman to Newsmax TV: Cheney Doesn't Have Wyoming Values

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 04 June 2022 03:19 PM

Harriet Hageman, the Cheyenne trial attorney running to unseat Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone U.S. House Representative seat, says Cheney doesn't have Wyoming values or understand the state.

"Liz Cheney doesn't live in Wyoming, she's not from Wyoming, and she doesn't have Wyoming values," Hageman said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"She lives in McLean, Virginia. That's where her formative years have been. That's where her husband and her and her family live. And she doesn't really understand Wyoming, and that's been clear over the last year-and-a-half with the positions that she's taken," she added.

Cheney, she said, "talks a lot about being a constitutional conservative, but I would really hope that she would someday read the document because I don't believe that she follows the Constitution."

Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, slammed Cheney for voting to impeach Trump, saying her doing so "demonstrates that she doesn't believe in due process."

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which Cheney is a part of, consists of a "group of people who want to spend all of their time destroying Donald Trump, and that is not ... Wyoming," Hageman said.

"We want her to represent us. We believe that she should be on the natural resource committee instead of the Jan. 6 committee. We think she should be pushing back against the radical Biden administration's decision just in the last week to enter into a settlement agreement with radical environmental groups to pause 2000 oil and gas leases here in Wyoming. We think she ought to be attacking the issues related to energy security. We think she ought to be talking about the border. She doesn't. The only thing she's focused on is Jan. 6. And as a result, she's not representing us."

Saturday, 04 June 2022 03:19 PM
