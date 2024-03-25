Wyclef Jean to Newsmax: I Look Forward to Bipartisan Work on Haiti

Wyclef Jean, a Haitian-American rapper and musician, told Newsmax on Monday that he looks forward to "working with both sides of the House on helping Haiti move forward" after the country has descended into chaos fueled by gang violence.

"We are definitely in a serious situation," Jean said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "First of all, I want to start by saying over 1,000 Americans remain on the ground. I've been working with Jack Brewer Foundation on evacuating Americans, Haitian-Americans, different people. So far, five missions, 31 evacuees, are completed."

"As we enter the situation, over 4 million people will face starvation in the next coming weeks," he continued. "I think it's a two-tier problem right now that we have to solve. One is getting people out, and the other is to prepare for the necessary aid that we're going to need. So, we need to establish immediately stability in this country."

Jean said that the Haitian diaspora "still plays a very strong role in what's happening in Haiti," as "half of the budget of what you see in Haiti comes from the diaspora, over billions of dollars." He said that the "fate of Haiti definitely could be changed," but that it comes down to establishing security.

He also said that it was important to appear on Newsmax because "my family is always half Democrat, half Republican."

"Around the table used to be very interesting conversations," Jean said. "I think that there is much more that can be done currently. To move Haiti forward, it has to be a bipartisan issue.

"I would love to see more Republicans involved in Haiti, like in the House. We need to get it to the center. That's sort of like the mission. I feel a lot of laziness is going on right now towards what's going on in Haiti."

Leaders in the Caribbean are helping form a transitional presidential council that will select an interim prime minister and a council of ministers. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has said he would resign once the council is created.

When asked if he would consider running to be president of Haiti, Jean emphasized that he is "an entrepreneur" and "a businessman."

"What I'm fighting for is great governance and great government," he said. "So, we need to focus because my power is going to be bringing business into Haiti. Like I said, I want to be part of the job creation process.

"You see, I'm an example of what's called the American dream. … How do we stop people from Haiti to want to come to America? ... The only way you stop them is to literally create an environment for them to go to work, to go to school, to get healthcare. And these are the processes that I could work on. … I feel I can do better as a rock star as opposed to a political figure, man. That's not my thing."

