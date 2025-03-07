WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wuhan | china | spare act | government spending | nicole malliotakis | animal testing

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'Crack Down on' Animal Testing

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 11:33 AM EST

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that legislators "have to crack down on" animal testing by the federal government by passing her bill limiting "unnecessary and inhumane" experiments on animals.

Malliotakis and Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., introduced the Safeguard Pets, Animals, and Research Ethics (SPARE) Act at the end of last month, which would ban the testing of animals in federal labs with a three-year period to phase out animal testing and to establish a program to rehabilitate and re-home animals used in testing.

"The American people would be shocked to know that the U.S. government spends billions of dollars annually to conduct these unnecessary and inhumane experiments on dogs, cats, monkeys, rabbits, other animals, and some of them are just pure torture," Malliotakis said on "Wake Up America."

"We were able to stop successfully the experiment by the VA in which they were drilling cat skulls. They also had an experiment where they're infesting beagles with fleas — another agency," she added. Malliotakis called these experiments "completely unnecessary and wasteful spending."

Malliotakis said the SPARE Act "would end federal funding of these unnecessary experiments here in the United States and in other countries."

The congresswoman said, "Believe it or not, they were funding experiments in China, Russia, Iran. It's just ludicrous, especially after what happened in the Wuhan lab and gain-of-function research. We have to be cautious in those countries that have subpar safety conditions."

Malliotakis also noted that "there is an exemption if it's truly medically necessary and there's no other alternative. But we have to crack down on this. This is a perfect way to save money for the American taxpayer and, of course, protect animals for those of us who love them."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that legislators "have to crack down on" animal testing by the federal government by passing her bill limiting "unnecessary and inhumane" experiments on animals.
wuhan, china, spare act, government spending, nicole malliotakis, animal testing
430
2025-33-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved