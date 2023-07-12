Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Answers Still Needed From Wray

The House Judiciary Committee still hasn't received the answers it needs from FBI Director Christopher Wray, said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.Y.

One focus of Wednesday's hearing was the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that grants the FBI and other agencies broad powers to surveil the communications of foreigners outside the U.S.

A provision known as Section 702 is set to expire unless Congress agrees to renew it. Members of both parties are frustrated with the program.

"There are many questions we asked about FISA and how did certain things happen," Van Drew said Wednesday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "FISA is a way that the FBI can dig into your personal life at every level if they want to, and it was misused at a great deal, and we want to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"It was misused hundreds of thousands of times and Wray just said that they were going to be better, but really didn't get into it. I think he's got to get into that more."

Wray defended the "real FBI" during a contentious congressional hearing Wednesday, rejecting a litany of grievances from angry Republicans who are harshly critical of the bureau, threatening to defund some operations and claiming the Justice Department is unfair to political conservatives, including Donald Trump.

Wray refused to engage in specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving former Trump and Hunter Biden.

Van Drew said he will ask Wray about how the FBI was going to embed secret agents into Roman Catholic churches "and were having dialogues at what they considered radical Roman Catholic churches if they were traditional. In other words, if they believed in the right to life, if they believed in certain tenets of Catholicism, they were actually going to go after them.

"Thank God that didn't happen."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

