Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: 'Ironic' Wray Going After Trump

It's ironic that FBI Director Christopher Wray "is going after" former President Donald Trump after House Republicans threatened to bring charges against Wray to gain access to an FBI document they believe could support their probe into the Biden family alleged bribery scheme, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said on Newsmax.

"The whole document is troubling, and honestly, the fact that we had to fight tooth and nail with the Justice Department to get access to this unclassified document is ridiculous," Burlison said Friday during an appearance on "National Report." "We still don't even have it in our hands.

"I had to sit in a room and be babysat by FBI officials in order to look through an unclassified document, and we had to threaten to bring charges against the head of the FBI.

"So, the irony here is that this [expletive] Christopher Wray was denying us access when we subpoenaed this document, and yet this guy is going to prosecute the president of the United States and the Department of Justice is going after the president because he was not fully, in their minds, cooperating with a subpoena?"

Republicans on Wednesday viewed an FD-1023 form they say includes an unverified allegation from a source who said President Joe Biden, when he was vice president, was involved in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday the FBI team informed him and Chair James Comer, R-Ky., earlier this week "that the Department of Justice team of prosecutors and FBI agents under U.S. Attorney Scott Brady determined that there were no grounds to escalate their probe from an initial assessment of the allegations surfaced by Rudy Giuliani to a preliminary or full-blown investigation, and that it was therefore closed down."

Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday. The charges include counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.

He is accused of keeping documents related to "nuclear weaponry in the United States" and the "nuclear capabilities of a foreign country," along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, according to the indictment.

Burlison on Friday questioned who was in charge of the U.S.

"Is it the deep state? Are the National Archives bigger than the president of the United States? The answer should be no. The American people, this is our country, we the people, and we shouldn't have to fight tooth and nail to get access to this to this document," he told Newsmax.

