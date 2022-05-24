Rep. Perry to Newsmax: WHO 'Pandemic Treaty' Threat to American Sovereignty

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that a "pandemic treaty" would threaten the United States' sovereignty.

As global leaders convened in Geneva at a World Health Organization conference for the week, Perry told "American Agenda" on Tuesday that "the sovereignty of the nation is in question."

The Pennsylvania congressman adds that while the conference will discuss "international health regulations," he warns that it is a "precursor to the pandemic treaty that has been in discussion for some time. And, of course, the person that runs the World Health Organization is Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus]; he should be fired in disgrace for what happened with the pandemic," the Wuhan lab, and the "Chinese Communist Party" (C.C.P.).

"What President Biden should be doing is discussing removing the United States once again from the [W.H.O.], certainly removing Tedros as the leader, and until it gets its act together, not having the United States participate in what's very dangerous not only to our sovereignty but quite honestly to the health and welfare of every citizen, not only in the United States of America, but around the globe."

