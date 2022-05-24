×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: world health organization | pandemic treaty | covid

Rep. Perry to Newsmax: WHO 'Pandemic Treaty' Threat to American Sovereignty

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 05:15 PM

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that a "pandemic treaty" would threaten the United States' sovereignty.

As global leaders convened in Geneva at a World Health Organization conference for the week, Perry told "American Agenda" on Tuesday that "the sovereignty of the nation is in question."

The Pennsylvania congressman adds that while the conference will discuss "international health regulations," he warns that it is a "precursor to the pandemic treaty that has been in discussion for some time. And, of course, the person that runs the World Health Organization is Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus]; he should be fired in disgrace for what happened with the pandemic," the Wuhan lab, and the "Chinese Communist Party" (C.C.P.).

"What President Biden should be doing is discussing removing the United States once again from the [W.H.O.], certainly removing Tedros as the leader, and until it gets its act together, not having the United States participate in what's very dangerous not only to our sovereignty but quite honestly to the health and welfare of every citizen, not only in the United States of America, but around the globe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., warned on Newsmax that a "pandemic treaty" would threaten the United States' sovereignty as global leaders convened in Geneva at a World Health Organization conference.
world health organization, pandemic treaty, covid
230
2022-15-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved