Amb. Woody Johnson to Newsmax: Queen Could Impress and Put You at Ease

Queen Elizabeth II had an ability to impress world leaders and to put anyone at ease, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Woody Johnson told Newsmax.

Johnson, who served as ambassador during most of the Trump administration, said Thursday on "Spicer & Co." that the queen had an "enormous, enormous impact" on everyone she met

Trump, who met her on several occasions on his two visits to Great Britain and spoke with her during multiple dinners and lunches, was very impressed with the queen, Johnson said.

In one state dinner, "he had a 45-minute discussion with the queen, and he was absolutely mesmerized," Johnson said. "And I think, knowing Donald Trump for the last 40 years, you know, that takes a lot."

Of all the experiences Trump had as president, "I think the time he spent with the queen, I think would be right up there, if not No. 1," Johnson said.

Johnson himself met the queen many times, but the first time was when he had to present his accreditation papers to her as the new ambassador.

He described the experience as "a little bit like going to dance class. You have to learn the steps at Buckingham Palace."

He had prepared and brought some embassy staff, along with his wife.

"And then the door knocked. We heard the knock on the door immediately opened and I, you know, immediately you blank," he said. "But then I looked at her eyes and she had that incredible ability to relax everybody around her, including me."

Even though Johnson was approximately the 19th U.S. ambassador, Queen Elizabeth "still had that sparkle in her eyes and the enthusiasm after having done it for so many of us diplomats. I don't know anybody that can do that. She's so special."