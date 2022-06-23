Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden's Title IX Change Threatens Women's Sports

Rep. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's proposed change to the definition of "sex" in Title IX protections is "taking away the very foundation" that allows women to compete at the same level as men.

"What I mean by that is they can get their colleges paid for; they can go on and play a professional sport," Mullin explained during an appearance on "Prime News."

"But then you have someone like Lia Thomas who wasn't even a top-five 100 as a male collegiate athlete the year before, and in one year ... can shatter the NCAA swimming record. That's unfair."

The Oklahoma congressman then called out the Biden administration and their proposed rule change, which claims to support equality but actually advocates for "special treatment."

"I'll tell you, in Oklahoma, we're not going to stand for it. We're going to fight for our daughters. We're going to fight for our sisters. We're going to fight for the female athletes who are just wanting to compete on an equal playing field," Mullin stated.

"Yet, you have the Biden administration that is death to the rest of the country. They've went so far to the left that they can't even see straight in what's actually morally correct in a society to do," he added.

Mullin is running for the state's open Senate seat to be vacated by Jim Inhofe upon his retirement at the end of the 117th Congress, according to Ballotpedia.

In solid red Oklahoma, Mullin's main battle will be in next week's Republican primary, where he faces former state House Speaker T. W. Shannon, former Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

