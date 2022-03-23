Sen. Rand Paul: Jackson 'Part of the Problem' If She 'Can't Define Women'

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's evasiveness in her Senate confirmation hearing tells us everything we need to know, according to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Newsmax.

''My main objection has been to her is just sort of inability to answer even the simplest questions,'' Paul told Wednesday's ''Spicer & Co.''

''And if she can't define women, I think she's going to be part of the problem.''

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., revealed Jackson's mindset with a simple question that should have had an easy answer, Paul told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

''Sen. Blackburn asked her a question and said, 'can you define a woman?' Well, if you're not even willing to answer question — and many of the questions she's been unwilling to answer — but if you can't answer the question 'what is a woman' or the definition of a woman, how is she going to adjudicate Title IX cases that have to do with women or women in sports.

''How's she going to adjudicate whether a boy who swims for UPenn can then all of a sudden switch and pretend to be a girl and swim on the girls team. She's not going to be able to adjudicate any of these things.

''Or actually, she's telegraphing to us that she is going to adjudicate them as such that you can be whatever you feel like you want to be that day, which will lead to a ruination of women's sports, and will lead to, really, chaos in women's sports and women's athletics.''

Paul, an ophthalmologist, lamented that USA Today named Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who is assistant secretary of health and human services, ''Woman of the Year.''

''What kind of bizarre world we're living in now that the woman of the year is really a man that had some kind of surgery to remove their secondary sexual characteristics,'' Paul said. ''That's the woman of the year we're supposed to be celebrating? What about real women?

''We're not going to celebrate women, real women who are doing amazing in our country and in every occupation you can imagine. We're going to let men who now think they're women get women's prizes. I mean, that's just an amazing insult.''

