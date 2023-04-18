Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: Dems Cannot Protect Women Without Defining One

Democrats are no longer able to even define what a woman is to Congress, so they cannot be trusted to protect one, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

"That's exactly what I asked the question," Clyde told Tuesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" about his asking Education Secretary Miguel Cardona — who was unable to do so — to define what a woman is.

"Here we have Title IX, which protects women's sports. Well, in order to do that, you have to be able to define what a woman is, and they have not been able to do that."

Democrats, including the most recent Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, are unwilling to define what a woman is, while advocating with the Biden administration for biological males to be allowed in female bathrooms, locker rooms, and women's sports.

"So, that's a problem for them, and I wanted to point that out, because it's so critical that we do not allow transgender women — truly biological males — in to participate in women's sports," Clyde told host Carl Higbie. "It is dangerous for women, both in the locker room, in the bathroom and then on the field as well — or whatever sport that might be.

"So we need to protect that for women and not allow biological males who are just naturally, physically stronger. I mean, just look at the swimming competition, a guy that wouldn't even rank in the top 400 in man in male swimming. He wins the female race."

That reference was to Lia Thomas, who was championed by Democrats as a hero, while disenfranchised women like Riley Gaines have to speak out against the hypocrisy and unfairness to Democrats' deaf ears on the issue.

Clyde is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, including serving on the subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services, Education. Not only is the debt-ceiling debate including talk about how to cut funding, but a wholesale abolition of the federal bureaucracy of the Education Department is being bandied about.

"The more we can delete from the federal budget, the better I think our country is going to be," Clyde told Higbie, starting the conversation first about the Democrats' inability to use the infrastructure spending package to help American infrastructure.

"We need fiscal responsibility and financial integrity in our government, and I didn't get on the Appropriations Committee just to slow-walk to financial ruin of our country. That's not what I'm doing. We are going to a restore. We're gonna save our country financially here."

