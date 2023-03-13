Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Mayorkas in 'Deep Trouble' Over Border Lies

Former acting Department of Homeland Security director in the Trump administration, Chad Wolf, told Newsmax Monday that current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “in deep trouble” for repeatedly lying to Congress about the crisis at the southern border.

“[House Republicans] have done a number of hearings,” Wolf said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “The idea is always to lay the groundwork with hearings to understand what the scope of the problem is. The secretary’s in some deep water, some deep trouble here. He’s made several comments, both to Congress, and the American people that are simply not true.”

Wolf said that he believes Mayorkas knows saying the border is closed and secure is not the truth, but is compelled to say that due to the political ramifications telling the truth would bring about.

“I think the American people would, just by looking at the data, and looking at some of the images that you're showing, and others, will say that that is not an accurate statement,” Wolf said. That, along with a number of other things, a lot of the policies that he has implemented and been the author of, are not protecting American communities.”

Wolf said that even blue cities like New York City, are starting to recognize the problems the record numbers of illegal migrants crossing the border are causing.

“I think this open borders concept and the policy initiatives behind open borders have taken it to an extreme that we've never seen before in the numbers, and the data bears that out over the last two years,” Wolf said. “Now you have places like New York City, Chicago, and other places, that are saying ‘enough is enough. We can't take any more of these migrants in,’ and these are not your border communities who are really overrun. These are big, populated areas of, you know, 5 million, 6 million, 9 million in the case of New York, that have the capacity to do this, and yet they're still saying the Biden administration is not doing enough on the border.”

Wolf said that although the change in opinion from those areas has been slow, they are finally realizing the impacts of the crisis and want something done about it.

“I think House Republicans are onto it,” he said. “Again, we're probably six weeks into their reign as the new majority, and they're taking steps and I think you'll see some further action here in the coming months.”

