Ex-DHS Head Wolf to Newsmax TV: Security Procedures at Capitol Worked

Former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf dismissed suggestions that Friday’s shooting and deaths of a Capitol Police officer and suspect are indications that fencing erected around the building after the Jan. 6 demonstrations needs to become permanent.

''The (U.S.) Capitol needs to be accessible,'' Wolf said on Newsmax TV. ''Unfortunately, whether it’s the Capitol, or the White House, or other iconic (locations) in the D.C. and the national capital region, these are going to be attractive targets for individuals that want to do crazy and deadly things. So you have to have the right security, right precautions in place. But that can be done without a physical fence and infrastructure around that Capitol.

''I just don’t think the threat is there for that.''

One officer was killed when a man drove his car into a vehicle barrier at the Capitol. He emerged with a knife and was subsequently shot and killed by Capitol Hill Police.

The outer fencing erected around Congress following the Jan. 6 breach was removed last week and House appropriations subcommittee chair Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said the fencing issue would be reviewed following Friday’s events.

Wolf pointed out that the car was prevented from entering the Capitol complex by vehicle barriers that have been in place for years.

''The National Guard, nor the fencing that they have installed really played a factor that I’m aware of in this particular incident,'' Wolf said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''I don’t know that you need to conflate the two.''

Wolf said security response and positioning will be reviewed following the deadly incident, as will the motivations and associations of the 25-year-old reportedly behind it.

''The security procedures that are in place worked in this case,'' Wolf said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here