Former DHS Sec. Wolf to Newsmax: Biden's 'Don't Come' Border Messaging Failing

Former Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says President Joe Biden's message to immigrants to not come to the U.S.-Mexico border is not working.

"This administration would like you to believe that it's just Mexicans and officials, or individuals, from the northern triangle coming into the country. But what the data shows is that individuals from other countries, other than Mexico and the northern triangle, are coming to the border in higher and higher numbers each, and every month," Wolf, who served as the head of the agency under former President Donald Trump told Newsmax TV's "American Agenda" Monday.

"The messaging that the Biden Administration has put out there, talking about ‘now is not the time to come (to the United States),’ it's not working, their policies are not working, and the numbers, and the images that we see today, are an example of that."

Wolf’s comments follow reports in Newsmax and the Associated Press Sunday that about 2,000 migrants set out from Tapachula, Mexico, heading for the southern U.S. border.

"The largest caravan in history is coming towards us, and we are totally unprepared and doing nothing about it," Trump said Sunday in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

"Complete the wall and get tough. Our Country is being systematically destroyed before our very eyes!"

Honduran native Jose Antonio told the Associated Press that he had been waiting in that Mexican town for two months waiting to hear the status of his visa request.

"They told me I had to wait because the appointments were full," the construction worker told the AP. "There is no work there (in Tapachula), so out of necessity I joined this group."

Wolf said current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is probably being briefed on the caravan "in real time," but the administration is not taking into account the threat of "bad actors" embedding themselves, which could pose a threat to national security once they illegally cross the border and are re-settled inside the U.S.

"What we know is the Panamanian minister of interior, or foreign affairs, is talking about the number of individuals coming up from South America into Panama, and then will continue to make that journey. And that they have interacted or apprehended over 50 individuals associated with al Qaida," Wolf said. "Now, I'm sure DHS is trying to verify that, and trying to understand what that is.

"You also have the former chief of the border patrol, talking about a number of individuals apprehended along the U.S. southern border that are known, or suspected terrorists, and that DHS has that number, but won't talk about it publicly," he said. "So, we know that there are national security concerns out there."

