Ex-DHS Head Chad Wolf to Newsmax TV: Biden Policies Fueling Minors at Border

Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf blamed the Biden administration on Friday for policies that he says have resulted in marked increase in the number of unaccompanied children attempting to cross the southern border illegally.

Appearing on Newsmax TV, Wolf noted statistics released by the Customs and Border Protection agency that showed more than 5,700 unaccompanied minors, or unaccompanied alien children (UAC), were caught attempting to enter the United States unlawfully.

''That’s a thousand more than December, and that’s highest for the month of January in about a decade,'' Wolf said on ''Stinchfield.'' ''And what we saw and heard earlier this week there was a report saying that DHS is estimating, by the month of May, in one month alone, you’ll have upwards of 13,000 children.

''Because at the end of the day, the Biden administration, through policies, is facilitating and encouraging these individuals to come forward across that border illegally.''

Wolf noted that President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated Jan. 20, openly campaigned for reversing many polices enacted under former President Donald Trump, who sought to discourage illegal border crossings.

Wolf was particularly bothered by the minors, which he pointed out oftentimes were placed in the custody of ''smuggler, trafficker, cartel, coyote, whatever you want to call them.''

''We need to stop this,'' Wolf said. ''We need to stop the incentives. We need to look after these children, and by doing so, you can’t just continue to turn a blind eye and hope that it stops on its own. Because it doesn’t. And unfortunately, this administration is not learning from the past. I wish they would listen to the law enforcement professionals at CBP and ICE and elsewhere.''