Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Consumers Get Final Word on Woke Companies

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 09:42 PM EDT

Despite the preferences of major investment firms to turn companies to the far-left, “the consumer gets the final word,” Megyn Kelly told Newsmax Tuesday.

Even though three of the largest pension fund managers in the world, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, buy stock in many corporations with the goal of moving company culture and political activity to the left, “they don’t get the final word,” Kelly told “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “The consumer gets the final word.”

These companies, despite their ideological goals, still “want to make money at the end of the day,” Kelly maintained, raising the more recent examples of Bud Light, Target, and North Face, whose sales and market values have been plummeting ever since they decided to publicly promote radical gender ideology.

“Conservative voices have figured out how to punish these companies for taking the knee in response to those activist investors,” Kelly said.

Kelly then brought up Disney, which has continued to promote these ideologies, and has seen its movies perform very poorly and its subscriber number for Disney+ drastically decrease by 4 million in the last quarter alone.

“Disney is learning its lesson, too, the hard way,” Kelly said.

“Conservatives, who never wanted to be pro-cancel culture, I get it, it's not in the conservative DNA, have finally learned that it's called fighting. Otherwise, you just roll over and keep getting kicked in the stomach. We have to finally kick them back. They need to be kicked in the stomach. They learned the lesson that we are a formidable buying force and that they mess with us at their peril,” Kelly added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 June 2023 09:42 PM
