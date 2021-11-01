Rep. Wittman to Newsmax: Youngkin Will Be Virginia's Clear Winner

The race for the governor's seat remains tight as Election Day approaches but GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin will come out ahead because he's "been able to really capture the concerns out in the community," about the commonwealth's economy, its education system, and with public safety, Rep. Rob Wittman said on Newsmax Monday.

"[He] is making sure that he puts forward solutions that are going to provide a better future for families," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think he's really been able to capture that undercurrent of concern and he's kind of like your next-door neighbor."

Even though the race is a close one, with McAuliffe, a Democrat and former governor, and Youngkin running close poll numbers, Wittman said he thinks there will be a clear winner come Wednesday morning, and the choice won't depend on the absentee ballots.

Wittman further commented that he expects the voter turnout to be higher than usual because of the "enthusiasm gap" among Republicans and independents, and "even some Democrats out there" who are saying they're voting for Youngkin "because they are confident in what his solutions are for the commonwealth."

"That's something I think transcends party," he added. "It is about what's best for the future in Virginia and Glenn's been able to capture that. It's pretty amazing as you travel around with him how he's been able to connect with people. As I said he is a person that when people talk to them they feel they can trust and they feel that he understands the issues that they are facing as a family and that his solutions are what they want to see going forward."

Meanwhile, McAuliffe has been on the attack this weekend over Youngkin's stance on education, but Wittman insisted that the GOP candidate has solutions to that and other issues vital to getting the commonwealth on track.

"We have deep divisions and lots of rhetoric back and forth," said Wittman. "They're looking for a positive message and looking for a vision."

Meanwhile, reports indicate about 16% of Virginia's voters have already cast their ballots, but that will favor Youngkin because people are motivated to come out and vote.

"I think you're going to see overall a record turnout, based on past gubernatorial elections here in Virginia tomorrow," he said. "It's' going to be a big show for us tomorrow. But Wednesday morning I'm just hoping that we have a surprise to report and then we have a definitive result in this election."

