Rep. Wittman to Newsmax: Equal Justice Needed on Biden Documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland must apply the same standard to President Joe Biden as has been used against former President Donald Trump when it comes to answering questions concerning the discovery of classified documents in both cases, particularly now that a second set of items has surfaced, Rep. Rob Wittman said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I think Merrick Garland has to look at this with the same level of urgency that they communicated on the documents at Mar-a-Lago," the Virginia Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think you also have to look at what he did in addressing the issues with President Trump. I think a special counsel would be appropriate in this case, especially now there is a second tranche of documents."

There are questions about whether even more documents will be found, so Congress has a responsibility to investigate further, Wittman added.

"I am confident that the committee on oversight investigations will also look into this," he said.

Wittman on Thursday also discussed calls for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to step down after revelations that he had lied about his resume and personal history while campaigning to win his congressional seat.

Wednesday, Republican leaders in Nassau County, in the Long Island district Santos represents, called on him to step down, but he has said he will not do that, even among growing calls from GOP lawmakers for him to resign.

Wittman noted that there are conversations taking place between Santos, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise concerning the complaints. The House Ethics Committee is looking into the situation, and the Congressional District Committee in New York is calling for Santos' resignation.

