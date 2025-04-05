Capt. Scott to Newsmax: 'Practical' to Move NASA HQ to Fla.

Veteran U.S. Navy Captain and NASA astronaut Winston Scott explained on Newsmax there are very "practical" reasons for moving NASA's headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Florida's Space Coast.

The captain's message comes as a bipartisan coalition of Florida lawmakers in the House proposed a bill to move NASA headquarters to central Florida, according to The Hill.

"I think moving NASA headquarters here to Central Florida is a great idea," Scott told "Wake Up America Weekend."

"It makes good sense to me to bring NASA headquarters down here to the central hub of where our launch activities take place. You know, there's several reasons to relocate the headquarters, but I'll give you one that's very practical."

"Moving headquarters here would allow easier access to people who want to visit headquarters. We have a 15,000-foot paved runway that the shuttle used to land on. Airliners and airplanes could fly directly into here with direct access to headquarters, where currently they have to fly into overcrowded Reagan National or Dulles and then commute another hour or so to headquarters. So [on] a very practical level, it makes sense to move headquarters here to central Florida."

The push from Florida lawmakers to move NASA headquarters down south comes amid an interstate competition from Ohio lawmakers who are also pushing to move NASA headquarters to their state. Last month, Ohio lawmakers sent a letter to Vice President J.D. Vance and Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump's choice to lead NASA, requesting that NASA headquarters be moved to Cleveland.

